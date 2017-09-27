Dolphins - Saints: Thursday Injury Report

The Dolphins have seven changes on their injury report Thursday, including two encouraging developments on defense and one on offense.

Running back(knee) was a full participant in practice after not practicing Wednesday; defensive tackle(ankle) was limited after not practicing Wednesday; and linebacker(hamstring) was listed as a full participant after being limited Wednesday. It’s the first full practice for Maualuga since the start of the regular season.Rookie(knee) went from being limited in practice to not practicing Thursday, and centerdid not practice after being a full participant Wednesday, though that’s consistent with the day-on, day-off approach the Dolphins have taken with him since the start of training camp.Guard(ankle) and cornerback(hamstring) both appeared on the injury report Thursday and were listed as limited participants in practice.Six other players had the same participation level for a second consecutive day: S(hamstring) was a full participant; and LB(neck), LB(shoulder), LS(hamstring), WR(ankle) and WR(hand) were limited.The Saints had four changes on their injury report, including fullback John Kuhn not practicing because of a biceps injury after not being on on the injury report Wednesday.

Running back Adrian Peterson also appeared on the injury report for the first time this week, as he was given a rest day. Tackle Terron Armstead (shoulders) went from not practice Wednesday to being limited, and rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore (concussion) was removed from the injury report Thursday.Three players were listed as limited participants for a second consecutive day: CB Sterling Moore (chest), T Zach Strief (knee) and LB Nathan Stupar (hamstring).