Defensive tackleand running backdid not practice Wednesday, according to the first injury report of the week.

Phillips missed the game against the New York Jets on Sunday because of an ankle injury. Ajayi was listed with a knee injury.Seven players were listed as having limited participation Wednesday: LB(neck), LB(shoulder), LS(hamstring), WR(ankle), LB(hamstring), T(knee) and WR(hand).Safety, who left the Jets game early because of a hamstring injury, was listed as a full participant, as was center(hip).

For the Saints, tackle Terron Armstead (shoulders) and defensive tackle David Parry (ankle) did not practice.CB Sterling Moore (chest), T Zach Strief (knee) and LB Nathan Stupar (hamstring) were listed as limited participants; rookie CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion) was a full participant.