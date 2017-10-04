Dolphins - Titans Thursday Injury Report

The Dolphins had six changes on their injury report Thursday, the most encouraging development being cornerbackbeing a full participant after sitting out Wednesday with a shoulder injury.Howard sustained a shoulder injury late in the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.Defensive endandboth were full participants after being limited Wednesday because of shoulder injuries.The one negative change of note was defensive tacklebeing limited because of his ankle injury after being a full participant Thursday. Phillips has missed the past two games because of the injury.

Running back(knee) and center(hip) both were given their customary Thursday off and did not practice.Cornerback(hamstring) was listed as a full participant for the second consecutive day.For Tennessee, quarterback Marcus Mariota was limited for a second consecutive day because of a hamstring injury he sustained in the Titans’ 57-14 loss against Houston on Sunday.

The two changes had guard Quinton Spain (toe) and cornerback Tye Smith (neck) being full participants after not practicing and being limited, respectively, on Wednesday.Wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) and safety Jonathan Cyprien (hamstring) did not practice for a second consecutive day.