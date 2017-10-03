Dolphins - Titans Wednesday Injury Report

Howard sustained a shoulder injury late in the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Defensive end
The other four players on the injury report all were listed as full participants: RB
Linebacker
For Tennessee, the big news involved quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was limited with the hamstring injury he sustained in the Titans’ 57-14 loss against Houston on Sunday.
Wide receiver Corey Davis, the Titans’ first-round pick out of Western Michigan, did not practice because of a hamstring injury. Also not practicing were S Jonathan Cyprien (hamstring) and G Quinton Spain (toe).
Cornerback Tye Smith (neck) also was listed as a limited participant.