Dolphins - Titans Wednesday Injury Report

Cornerbackwas the only Dolphins player to miss practice Wednesday, according to the first injury report of the week.Howard sustained a shoulder injury late in the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Defensive endandalso are nursing shoulder injuries, and both were limited in practice Wednesday.The other four players on the injury report all were listed as full participants: RB(knee), CB(hamstring), DT(ankle) and C Mike Pluncey (hip).

Linebacker, who missed the first three games because of a hamstring injury, did not appear on the injury report for the first time since the start of the regular season.

For Tennessee, the big news involved quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was limited with the hamstring injury he sustained in the Titans’ 57-14 loss against Houston on Sunday.Wide receiver Corey Davis, the Titans’ first-round pick out of Western Michigan, did not practice because of a hamstring injury. Also not practicing were S Jonathan Cyprien (hamstring) and G Quinton Spain (toe).Cornerback Tye Smith (neck) also was listed as a limited participant.