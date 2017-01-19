Dolphins & United Way of Broward County Launch Character Education Initiative

Miami Dolphins playersand, alumni Troy Drayton and Twan Russell, cheerleaders Amanda and Etta and United Way of Broward County today at Deerfield Beach Middle School announced the local launch of Character PlaybookTM, a new education initiative focused on youth character development and building healthy relationships. The interactive digital program will be implemented directly in schools throughout South Florida. This initiative was launched nationally during the 2016 NFL Draft and is powered by education technology leader EverFi, which works with more than 20,000 K-12 schools.“We often assume young people will simply find their way to positive character and healthy relationships, but it is a skill that can be taught and nurtured,” EverFi Chief Operating Officer Tammy Wincup said. “We’re proud to be working with the United Way to bring Character Playbook to students across South Florida.”As a part of the launch, players, alumni and cheerleaders engaged with 7th and 8th grade students as they leveraged the new digital course in a computer lab setting. Following the classroom visit, the Dolphins hosted a Fins Frenzy in the school’s cafeteria where students had the opportunity to participate in a Q&A with the players focusing on character education and found out how to be Dol-Fit.“The Miami Dolphins Youth Programs’ mission is to emphasize the importance of education, physical fitness and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment,” Dolphins Senior Director of Youth Programs Twan Russell said. “Programs like the one today launched with United Way and EverFi assist in preparing the next generation of leaders in character development.”Character Playbook uses evidence-based strategies to educate students on how to cultivate and maintain healthy relationships during their critical middle school years. The course is comprised of six interactive, digital modules that cover key concepts around positive character development, social-emotional learning, and building healthy relationships. Designed for 7th – 9th graders, the digital learning experience enables students to engage with true-to-life scenarios that include bystander intervention strategies and positive relationship examples.“I’m incredibly happy we’re partnering with Dolphins and EverFi on Character Playbook,” United Way of Broward County President & CEO Kathleen Cannon said. “We think it’s so important to build good character and we have to start young. A lot of this are hard conversations to have so this platform is a way kids can really relate to. It opens up some topics and conversations. United Way is so happy to partner with the Dolphins. We think it’s a perfect partnership to bring to the school system.”The launch event at Deerfield Beach Middle School on Friday, January 20 included Dolphins players and more than 400 students. School district and city officials attended the event.