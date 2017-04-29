Dolphins, AARP Foundation Host Fourth Annual Million Meal Pack

The Miami Dolphins and AARP Foundation teamed up for the 4th Annual Million Meal Pack at the Rick Case Arena at Nova Southeastern University. Participants packed 1,003,680 meals that will be delivered by U.S. Hunger to Feeding South Florida’s network of older adults in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. On hand to help pack meals was Miami Dolphins President & CEO Tom Garfinkel, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum, Head Coach Adam Gase, coaches, staff and both current and former players.“We’ve worked together with AARP Foundation, for the fourth consecutive year, to pack and deliver more than one million meals that will stay right here in our community,” Miami Dolphins Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Jehn said. “Once again volunteers energetically united and graciously gave their time to help our neighbors in need.”“Today, with the help of dedicated local volunteers, the Miami Dolphins and AARP Foundation, came together to help alleviate the issue of hunger that affects more than 10 million older adults in the U.S. every day,” said Emily Allen, Senior Vice President of AARP Foundation. “Over the past few years our continued relationship with the Miami Dolphins demonstrates our commitment to helping low income older adults in South Florida.”At the Million Meal Pack, more than 5,295 enthusiastic volunteers worked an assembly line to pack nutritious Jambalaya meals of red lentils, rice, dehydrated vegetables and pink Himalayan salt. Volunteers also were invited to take part in a Community Fair as a thank you for their service. The fair’s lively atmosphere featured live music, football activities, performances by the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and chances to win prizes. Participants were also able to learn about additional volunteer opportunities to serve their senior neighbors though interactive demonstrations, speakers and take-home materials.Together, AARP Foundation and the Miami Dolphins have built a volunteer community committed to serving low-income older adults in South Florida. As the presenting sponsor of the Miami Dolphins Special Teams program – the largest volunteer program in the National Football League – AARP Foundation has helped execute numerous service events in South Florida and has positively impacted the region in an effort to help older adults facing challenges with hunger, isolation, income and housing needs through targeted and customized events to address these issues.