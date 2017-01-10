Dolphins Ajayi And Landry Named To Pro Bowl

Ajayi totaled 1,272 rushing yards, the third-most in a single season in Dolphins history and fourth-highest in the NFL in 2016. He became the fourth player in NFL history to have at least three 200-yard games in the same season. His three 200-yard games ranked No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 on Miami’s single-game rushing chart. Ajayi is also the fourth player to ever have back-to-back 200-yard performances. From Week 6 through the end of the season, he led the NFL with 1,155 rushing yards and tied for the lead with 36 runs of 10 yards or more. Ajayi posted a 1,085 yard improvement from the 2015 season, the largest year-over-year gain in the league in 2016. The selection is the first in Ajayi’s career and he becomes the first Dolphins running back to earn a Pro Bowl bid since Ronnie Brown in 2008.
Landry posted his second consecutive 1,000-yard season with 94 receptions for 1,136 yards (12.1 avg.). His 94 receptions are second in team history behind the team record he set in 2015 of 110 catches. The 1,136 receiving yards are eighth-best in Dolphins history and 10th in the NFL in 2016. He also caught 26 passes on third downs, tied for seventh-most in the league. The Pro Bowl nod is the second of Landry’s career after he was also named to the team following the 2015 season.
It’s just the second time in Dolphins history the team has had a 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver in the same season.
The selections of Landry and Ajayi mark only the sixth time in team history that a Dolphins wide receiver and running back were both selected to a Pro Bowl in a season. The other times were following the 1970-74 seasons when wide receiver Paul Warfield and running back Larry Csonka were selected each year and were also joined by running back Mercury Morris following the 1971-73 seasons.
Ajayi replaces Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy while Landry replaces Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, both of whom are unable to participate due to injury.
The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 and simulcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Fans may visit NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale to purchase game tickets.