Dolphins Announce Preseason Schedule

The Dolphins’ 2017 preseason schedule will be an easy one to remember. Just think of Thursday.



The Dolphins announced their preseason dates and times Thursday, which became very appropriate with each of the four games scheduled for that day of the week.



The four preseason opponents previously had been announced along with the weeks the games would be played, but the details now have been revealed.



The Dolphins’ preseason will open Thursday, Aug. 10 against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium at 7 p.m., followed by another home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Aug. 17, also at 7 p.m.



The Dolphins will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 3 of the preseason in a game scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.



The preseason finale will take place Thursday, Aug. 31 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.



The Dolphins will make the roster cuts to the final 53-man player limit two days later, Saturday, Sept. 2. Their regular season opens Sept. 10 with a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium.



