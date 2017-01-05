Dolphins Announce Team Award Winners

won two of the Dolphins’ four annual awards, but it was running backwho earned the most prestigious honor.Ajayi was announced Friday as the winner of the 2016 Dan Marino Award as the team MVP. He was selected in a vote of South Florida media.Wake was named winner of two awards given by the team, the Ed Block Courage Award and the Don Shula Leadership Award.Wide receiver, meanwhile, was honored as the winner of the Nat Moore Community Service Award.In his second season in the NFL, Ajayi produced the third-best rushing performance in Dolphins history when he finished with 1,282 yards. Ajayi, who became the first NFL player since 2006 with three 200-yard games, was fourth in the league in rushing.Ajayi becomes the eight different running back to be named Dolphins MVP, following Joe Auer (1966), Larry Csonka (1973, 1979), Delvin Williams (1978), Tony Nathan (1981), Andra Franklin (1982), Keith Byars (1993), and Ricky Williams (2002, split with Jason Taylor, and 2009).Wide receiverand safetyshared the team MVP award last season.Wake was a clear choice as the Ed Block Courage Award winner after he bounced back from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in October 2015 to earn his fifth Pro Bowl invitation as he led the team with 11.5 sacks.Wake becomes the second defensive end to win the award, following David Bowens in 2004. Wide receiver Brandon Gibson won the award last season.This marked the third time in four years Wake won the Don Shula Leadership Award, as he succeeded 2015 winner. Wake joined Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas as the only three-time winners of the award, which first was handed out in 1989.Wake joins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino (1995) as the only Dolphins player to ever win the Don Shula Leadership Award and Ed Block Courage Award in the same season.As for Stills, he won the Nat Moore Community Service Award for his civic-minded work, including funding the RISE tailgates at Hard Rock Stadium throughout the season and participating in a ride-along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to promote better relations between the police and the community.Safetywon the award last year.