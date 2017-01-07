Dolphins At Steelers Postgame Notes

• With today’s loss, the Dolphins are now 11-13 against the Steelers all-time.
• With today’s loss, the Dolphins are now 2-2 against the Steelers all-time in the playoffs.
• The temperature at kickoff for today’s game was 17 degrees, making this the third-coldest game in Dolphins history and the coldest playoff game Miami has ever played.
• QB Matt Moore’s 29 completions is tied for second in Dolphins postseason history.
• QB Matt Moore completed 29-of-36 passes (80.6 pct.) for 289 yards. His 80.6 completion percentage (min. 20 attempts) is second-best in a postseason game in Dolphins history behind QB David Woodley, who completed 84.2 percent of his passes on Jan. 8, 1983 vs. New England. The percentage was the highest by a Dolphins quarterback in any game (min. 20 attempts) since Sept. 21, 2008, when QB Chad Pennington completed 85.0 percent of his passes at New England.
• QB Matt Moore’s 97.8 quarterback rating today was the eighth-best in a postseason game in franchise history. It was the highest by a Dolphins player in a playoff game since QB Dan Marino posted a 109.8 rating on Jan. 8, 1995 at San Diego.
• WR Jarvis Landry totaled 102 receiving yards in his postseason debut. It was the 13th 100-yard receiving performance in a postseason game in Dolphins history.
• S Michael Thomas intercepted a pass from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger with 56 seconds left in the second quarter and returned it 16 yards. It was the second interception of Thomas’ career and his first since Dec. 15, 2013, when he intercepted Patriots QB Tom Brady in the end zone to seal a victory for Miami in Thomas’ first career game.
• S Michael Thomas is the first NFL player since the 1998 season to have at least one interception and one rushing attempt in a playoff game. WR Keyshawn Johnson intercepted a pass and had two carries for 28 yards (14.0 avg.) in the N.Y. Jets’ win vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 10, 1999. He is the first player in Dolphins history to do this in any game and the first NFL player to do this in any game since Nov. 18, 2012 when Panthers S Haruki Nakamura did so vs. Tampa Bay.
INJURIES REPORTED IN PRESS BOX
MIAMI DOLPHINS
• RB Jay Ajayi – shoulder (questionable), fourth quarter – did not return
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
• CB Ross Cockrell – evaluated for a concussion (expected to return)