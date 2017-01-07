Dolphins At Steelers Postgame Notes

• Tickets Distributed: 62,726• With today’s loss, the Dolphins are now 11-13 against the Steelers all-time.• With today’s loss, the Dolphins are now 2-2 against the Steelers all-time in the playoffs.• The temperature at kickoff for today’s game was 17 degrees, making this the third-coldest game in Dolphins history and the coldest playoff game Miami has ever played.• QBset a Dolphins playoff record with 14 consecutive completions in the third and fourth quarters. The previous record was 13, set by QB Don Strock on Jan. 2, 1982 vs. San Diego.• QB Matt Moore’s 29 completions is tied for second in Dolphins postseason history.• QB Matt Moore completed 29-of-36 passes (80.6 pct.) for 289 yards. His 80.6 completion percentage (min. 20 attempts) is second-best in a postseason game in Dolphins history behind QB David Woodley, who completed 84.2 percent of his passes on Jan. 8, 1983 vs. New England. The percentage was the highest by a Dolphins quarterback in any game (min. 20 attempts) since Sept. 21, 2008, when QB Chad Pennington completed 85.0 percent of his passes at New England.• QB Matt Moore’s 97.8 quarterback rating today was the eighth-best in a postseason game in franchise history. It was the highest by a Dolphins player in a playoff game since QB Dan Marino posted a 109.8 rating on Jan. 8, 1995 at San Diego.• WRtied the Dolphins record for most receptions in a playoff game with 11. WR O.J. McDuffie also had 11 on Dec. 30, 1995 at Buffalo.• WR Jarvis Landry totaled 102 receiving yards in his postseason debut. It was the 13th 100-yard receiving performance in a postseason game in Dolphins history.• Sconverted a fake punt in the second quarter with a 3-yard rush. It was the first carry of Thomas’ career.• S Michael Thomas intercepted a pass from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger with 56 seconds left in the second quarter and returned it 16 yards. It was the second interception of Thomas’ career and his first since Dec. 15, 2013, when he intercepted Patriots QB Tom Brady in the end zone to seal a victory for Miami in Thomas’ first career game.• S Michael Thomas is the first NFL player since the 1998 season to have at least one interception and one rushing attempt in a playoff game. WR Keyshawn Johnson intercepted a pass and had two carries for 28 yards (14.0 avg.) in the N.Y. Jets’ win vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 10, 1999. He is the first player in Dolphins history to do this in any game and the first NFL player to do this in any game since Nov. 18, 2012 when Panthers S Haruki Nakamura did so vs. Tampa Bay.• With a 58-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, RBtotaled three kickoff returns of at least 50 yards. He’s the third Dolphins player to ever do this (regular season and postseason combined), joining RB Marcus Thigpen (2012) and S Brock Marion (1999). Drake also had kickoff returns of 78 yards vs. San Francisco (Nov. 27) and 96 yards vs. N.Y. Jets (Nov. 6).• QB Matt Moore found RBfor a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. It was the first postseason touchdown for both Moore and Williams.• CBrecorded his first career interception when he picked off Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter. The rookie returned the interception 11 yards.• Kconverted two field goals today – one from 38 yards and another from 47. The 47-yarder was the fifth-longest of his career (including regular season).• DTrecorded a sack of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in the third quarter. It gives Suh 3.5 sacks in three career playoff games.• LSplayed his 194th game in a row (including playoffs), a franchise record.• The following players made their postseason debuts today. NFL years of experience are in parentheses: DE(11), QB Matt Moore (9), C/G(8), DE(8), DE(5), LB(4), TE(4), LB(4), TE(4), S(4), TE(4), S Michael Thomas (4), S(3), DE(3), T Ja’Wuan James (3), WR Jarvis Landry (3), LB(3), RB Damien Williams (3), P(2), K Andrew Franks (2), LB(2), CB(2), CB(2), WR(2), DT(2), LB(1), C/G(1), C(R), RB Kenyan Drake (R), WR(R), CB Xavien Howard (R), CB(R), CB(R), WR(R) and G/T(R).• RB, LS John Denney, TE MarQueis Gray, DT Ndamukong Suh, S Michael Thomas and DE Cameron Wake served as today’s game captains.• The following players were inactive today: WR, TE, TE Dominique Jones, CB, QBand T• RB Jay Ajayi – shoulder (questionable), fourth quarter – did not return• CB Ross Cockrell – evaluated for a concussion (expected to return)