Dolphins-Bills Friday Injury Reports

Posted 20 hours ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Cornerback Byron Maxwell (ankle) and linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee/hand) both were listed as doubtful.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was the only player ruled out Friday for the game against the Buffalo Bills when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week.

Tannehill will miss his second consecutive game because of the knee injury he sustained in the victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 11.

Five players were listed as questionable: S Abdul-Quddus (ankle), LB Kiko Alonso (hamstring/hand), G Jermon Bushrod (shoulder), CB Bobby McCain (knee/hand) and DE Mario Williams (ankle).

Buffalo ruled out linebacker Lerentee McCary (concussion) and starting tackle Cordy Glenn (back) was listed as doubtful.

Seven players were listed as questionable, including wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and defensive tackle Kyle Williams (back). The others were TE Charles Clay (knee), G John Miller (hip), FB Jerome Felton (foot), LB Preston Brown (foot) and DT Jerel Worthy (shoulder).

QB Tyrod Taylor, RB LeSean McCoy, LB Jerry Hughes and LB Shaq Lawson were given no game designations, an indication they definitely will play.

