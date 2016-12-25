Dolphins Bounced Back In A Big Way

The Dolphins’ ability to clinch a playoff spot with a week left in the regular season is impressive in itself, but doing it after starting the season 1-4 makes it downright remarkable.The players, though, say they always believed they could pull it off.“Yes, because we knew the talent we had in this room,” wide receiversaid. “We knew we weren't doing everything we were capable of doing. You don't get to be at this point if you didn't believe that.”The Dolphins have reeled off nine victories in their past 10 games since that 1-4 start, matching the feat of the 2015 Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, who both made the playoffs after starting the season 1-4.“It says a lot,” defensive endsaid. “The character on this team, the players that we have, we bounced back. We kept fighting and that’s just what it’s about. You never want to start off 1-4, but it was learning experience and kept up motivated and kept us humble.”The Dolphins have talked time and time again throughout the season about worrying about one game at a time, one winning the week, and that narrow focus no doubt has helped.“People expect things to be handed to them sometimes in this society,” rookie running back. “It’s kind of a shame, but that’s why took a one-game-at-a-time stance and knew that no matter what was going on around us that we were going to stay focused on the process of making it to the playoffs. Ten weeks later, I think we proved that.“Of course, you’re in a hole (at 1-4). You had to view reality, but that’s a long season. We were five games in, we had another 10 weeks to go and it wasn’t impossible, and we proved that.”