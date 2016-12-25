Dolphins Bounced Back In A Big Way

The players, though, say they always believed they could pull it off.
“Yes, because we knew the talent we had in this room,” wide receiver
The Dolphins have reeled off nine victories in their past 10 games since that 1-4 start, matching the feat of the 2015 Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, who both made the playoffs after starting the season 1-4.
“It says a lot,” defensive end
The Dolphins have talked time and time again throughout the season about worrying about one game at a time, one winning the week, and that narrow focus no doubt has helped.
“People expect things to be handed to them sometimes in this society,” rookie running back
“Of course, you’re in a hole (at 1-4). You had to view reality, but that’s a long season. We were five games in, we had another 10 weeks to go and it wasn’t impossible, and we proved that.”