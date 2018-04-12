Dolphins Cancer Challenge Hosts Third Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

Aventura, FL – The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) today hosted the third annual DCC Celebrity Golf Tournament at Turnberry Isle Miami's two 18-hole championship courses with partners BBVA Compass and the presenting partner of the tournament, Turnberry Isle Miami. The tournament offered cancer fighters a chance to golf and interact with athletes and other celebrity guests. Funds raised from the golf tournament will benefit Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. This year marked the largest participation for the sold-out event.“It has been a privilege to watch this event grow through the years as the culmination of a successful DCC campaign. Today’s golfers, along with participants from our February signature events, concert goers and kids at our Family Fest – together as cancer fighters we are raising the funds needed for critical cancer research and innovative therapies right here in South Florida,” DCC Chair and Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Chris Clements said.The participants teed off for a round of scramble-golf on the world-famous Soffer and Miller Courses with Dolphins players, Ja’Wuan James,and, Dolphins coaches Charlie Bullen, Frank Bush, Brian Fleury and Rusty McKinney, as well as alumni Dick Anderson, Ronnie Brown, Troy Drayton, Darryl Fullington, Bob Greise, Nat Moore, Bryant Salter and Darryl Williams.They were joined by Florida Panthers player Michael Matheson, Miami Marlins alumni Placido Polanco and Charles Johnson, University of Miami alumni Brett Romberg, Lamar Thomas and Gino Torretta, ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, former NFLers Cornelius Bennett and John Harrison and former NHLer Ed Jovanovski.Golfers were treated to exceptional food and beverage at Bourbon Steak and finished the day with a VIP reception.2018 DCC Celebrity Golf Tournament WinnersScramble (Miller Course) – John Congemi, Johnny Congemi, CJ Cruz, Clemente CruzScramble (Soffer Course) – Ben Brown, Ted Campbell, Jim Maccutcheon, Chris MalfitanoClosest to the Pin (Miller) – Johnny CongemiClosest to the Pin (Soffer) – Greg FurnessWomen’s Longest Drive (Miller Course) – Illiette OliverosWomen’s Longest Drive (Soffer Course) – Sam CoghillMen’s Longest Drive (Miller Course) – Frank ButeraMen’s Longest Drive (Soffer Course) – Matt Haack