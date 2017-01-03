Dolphins Don Pads For Pittsburgh Preparation

The Dolphins’ first practice in preparation for their first-round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers had a different twist.For the first time in about two months, the players were in full pads.“It was good,” guard/centersaid. “I liked it. We haven’t gone out in pads in weeks, since the Tuesday after the bye week. Guys were kind of surprised by it, but I thought it was great to get out there and hit. We haven’t done that in a while. It was kind of one of those things where we’ve had walk-throughs and helmet-type practices and you get to the game and you’re full speed. I think this is a great idea to do this. I feel great after practice. I don’t feel sore or anything like that. I like it a lot.”Head Coach Adam Gase said the reason for the full pads was the performance against the New England Patriots last Sunday, a performance with which he clearly wasn’t happy.“After watching what we put out there last week, we needed to do something different,” Gase said. “We’re not going to stay the same.”Special teams standoutsaid the message was simple and received.“It’s basically the level of intensity changes when you get to the playoffs,” he said. “It has to start now. We had to bring it out there and really go at each other. We stayed safe, but at the same time we got a good workout, got some contact and went after each other and got better today.“It’s good. It gets us fired up. We’ve got to go out there and be physical. It’s going to be a physical game. It’s the playoffs, so you’ve got to step your game up. We came out there with the mentality today no matter what it is we’re going to go out and compete, and that’s what we did.”