Dolphins' Draft Board Almost Finalized

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum and General Manager Chris Grier both said Wednesday during the team’s annual pre-draft press conference that the team’s own draft board was done, except for some minor tweaks here and there.

There are still eight days left before the start of the 2017 NFL draft, but the Dolphins are close to being done in terms of rankings the prospects available this year.



Tannenbaum, Grier and Head Coach Adam Gase have spent a lot of time in recent weeks meeting with the team’s scouts to come to a consensus in terms of where players should be ranked in their eyes.



Grier said the Dolphins currently had around 140 players on their draft board, though some could get dropped after conversations with college coaches in upcoming days. Or some players just might get flagged, with a note to proceed with caution.



“We’re just trying to be comprehensive in our approach,” Tannenbaum said. “We don’t have to make any final decisions until a week from Thursday, but we’ll have things pretty well when we’re done with you (media) guys.”



Grier said there was a lot of work put in to come up with those final rankings, which the organization will use to make its selections during the draft.



“It’s healthy debate and we’re always going to do what’s best for the organization,” Grier said. “Truly, it's ego-less. We have a lot of debates and we’re not afraid to tell each other no and that’s wrong, and disagree. That's what makes it work.”