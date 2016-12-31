Dolphins Excited To Keep Playing

“We wanted to win,” guard
“We have to figure out how we are going to be better individually as an offensive line, as a unit, as an offense and overall as a team. We’re going to put together a good week of practice. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good position for us to be in right now, so we’re just going to keep fighting.”
“We have to learn from this,” Gase said. “We have to forget it quickly and understand that we are playing next week and we have to get ourselves ready.”
As they addressed reporters after the game, Dolphins players knew they would be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, although they didn’t know whether the game at Heinz Field would be Saturday or Sunday.
What the players did know was what they’ll have to do to have success in the postseason.
“We just need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” tackle
Albert is among Dolphins players with playoff experience, but for others like running back
“It’s exciting,” Ajayi said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted today, but we get the opportunity to keep playing. Every game after this is elimination. We still have a chance to go get it. The regular season is over. We know we still have a lot to play for.”