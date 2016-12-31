Dolphins Excited To Keep Playing

This wasn’t the way the Dolphins wanted to finish the regular season, but the players also understood that they have to move on and quickly turn their attention to the next and bigger challenge: the playoffs.“We wanted to win,” guardsaid. “We fought to win. We just didn’t get it done. Tomorrow you have to erase the regular season out of your head. Don’t worry about it because we’re where we want to be. We wanted one of those six spots. We got one of those six spots.“We have to figure out how we are going to be better individually as an offensive line, as a unit, as an offense and overall as a team. We’re going to put together a good week of practice. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good position for us to be in right now, so we’re just going to keep fighting.”“We have to learn from this,” Gase said. “We have to forget it quickly and understand that we are playing next week and we have to get ourselves ready.”As they addressed reporters after the game, Dolphins players knew they would be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, although they didn’t know whether the game at Heinz Field would be Saturday or Sunday.What the players did know was what they’ll have to do to have success in the postseason.“We just need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” tacklesaid. “That was the main thing we did today. We turned the ball over. You can’t do that against that team. Everybody knew that. Now we’re going to the playoffs. Everybody needs to focus and if we lose another game, we’re out for good, for the rest of the season. So we need to focus on what we need to focus on, a lot of small things. We can’t beat ourselves.”Albert is among Dolphins players with playoff experience, but for others like running back, this will be their first exposure to the postseason.“It’s exciting,” Ajayi said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted today, but we get the opportunity to keep playing. Every game after this is elimination. We still have a chance to go get it. The regular season is over. We know we still have a lot to play for.”