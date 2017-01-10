Dolphins Feel They're Headed In The Right Direction

Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier and Adam Gase met with the media Wednesday afternoon to reflect on the Dolphins’ memorable 2016 season but also look ahead at what needs to be done in the near future.The Dolphins’ executive vice president of football operations, general manager and head coach all said they were happy with the 10-6 regular season performance, all of them adding that they were not satisfied with merely making the playoffs.“There are reasons to be encouraged, but a lot more work to be done,” Tannenbaum said. “Some good things were established, especially when it comes to the culture, but we have a lot of work to do.”Tannenbaum said the first process now that the offseason officially has started will be for he, Grier and Gase to evaluate the Dolphins roster to formulate a game plan heading into free agency and the offseason.Tannenbaum said the Dolphins want to stick with their philosophy of drafting and developing players.Gase declined to comment on what plans he had in mind to replace defensive coordinator Vance Joseph if, as expected, he lands a head-coaching position with another team. Gase did say he anticipated there being no changes on his staff beyond possibly Joseph.“There’s a big trust factor there,” Gase said of Joseph. “He's done a great job with our players. He took so much off my plate where I didn't have to worry about anything on defense.”Other pertinent tidbits from the press conference:• Gase suggested he was planning on the Dolphins sticking with a predominantly 4-3 defense regardless of what happens with Joseph: “'m not looking to put players in position where every spring we're looking to change a whole bunch of things.”• Tannenbaum said the Dolphins would try to re-sign some of their impending free agents.• Tannenbaum on whether it's a priority to extend the contracts ofand: “We want to take care of our own, take care of our locker room.”• Gase saidwas still going through the rehabilittation process and had no further information in terms of whether the quarterback would need surery.• Gase pointed out the Dolphins became the second time in the past 20 years to score the game-winning points in the fourth quarter five different ways: rushing touchdown, passing touchdown, interterception return, kickoff return, field goal.• Gase on what he was most proud of: “The biggest thing was our guys sticking together when things weren't always perfect. Everybody just bought into the same philosophy of taking one week at a time. Our players really took to that and they really enjoyed that.”• Tannenbaum on the future and the AFC East: “We feel like we’re heading in the right direction. We’re really happy we made the playoffs, won 10 games. With that said, we’re going to be 0-0 and all we can control is us, not the Patriots, the Jets or the Bills. We have a lot of work to do and we’re excited to get started on that. … The foundation has been laid. For the fans, they should be encouraged, there should be excitement.”