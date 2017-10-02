Dolphins Focusing Strictly On This Year

Lucas played in eight games last season after the Dolphins made him a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. His main contribution came in the kicking game and he finished the season with two special teams tackles.
The Dolphins also placed offensive tackle
Focusing on the present: Because of their ability to bounce back from a 1-4 start to make the playoffs, last season was brought up quite a bit in the aftermath of the loss against the Saints, which dropped the Dolphins record to 1-2. But Head Coach Adam Gase and his players aren’t thinking about last season. All they’re worried about is the present and getting things back on the right track. “Nobody cares about last year,” Gase said. “It’s a new year.” Tackle Ja’Wuan James and safety
Staying calm: Gase had a simple message for anyone concerned about Dolphins players panicking after consecutive losses. “If you’re panicking, then you’re in the wrong profession,” he said. “Your job is to come out each week. It’s a new week. Start over. You had 24 hours to bitch and complain about everything. Now it’s time to go back to work. Really, everybody needs to look themselves in the mirror and realize do your job and things will go right.”
Wildcat returns: The Wildcat formation made a return to the Dolphins offense Sunday against the Saints, and Gase said the one where it was used should have been more successful than it was.
Broadcast news: The CBS telecast of the Dolphins-Titans game Sunday will have Andrew Catalon doing play-by-play, James Lofton as the color analyst, and Chris Fischer providing sideline reports.
Tailgate time: The Dolphins, their players and the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) will host again this season CommUNITY Tailgates to strengthen relationships among community leaders, youth and law enforcement. The tailgates will take place before each Dolphins home game at Hard Rock Stadium, starting with the game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Similar to the tailgates last season, invited participants will include local student-athletes, coaches, law enforcement, parents, community leaders and military personnel. The tailgates feature giveaways, games, food and a live DJ. Dolphins players