Dolphins Focusing Strictly On This Year

The Dolphins made a roster move Tuesday when they promoted cornerbackfrom the practice squad.Lucas played in eight games last season after the Dolphins made him a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. His main contribution came in the kicking game and he finished the season with two special teams tackles.The Dolphins also placed offensive tackleon injured reserve because of a knee injury The rookie free agent from the University of Virginia was inactive for each of the Dolphins’ three games this season.



Focusing on the present: Because of their ability to bounce back from a 1-4 start to make the playoffs, last season was brought up quite a bit in the aftermath of the loss against the Saints, which dropped the Dolphins record to 1-2. But Head Coach Adam Gase and his players aren’t thinking about last season. All they’re worried about is the present and getting things back on the right track. “Nobody cares about last year,” Gase said. “It’s a new year.” Tackle Ja’Wuan James and safety Michael Thomas both pointed out that the circumstances are different between the 2016 and 2017 starts, and on top of that this is a different Dolphins team. Thomas said the Dolphins’ rebound last season certainly didn’t hurt when it comes to facing adversity. “It’s good to know that you can come back from adversity,” Thomas said. “It’s good to know that you can persevere. But this is a whole different beast this year. We’re going to get back to work, watch this film, correct it and look at ourselves in the mirror, figure out who we are, what identity we want to have and just get back to work.”





Staying calm: Gase had a simple message for anyone concerned about Dolphins players panicking after consecutive losses. “If you’re panicking, then you’re in the wrong profession,” he said. “Your job is to come out each week. It’s a new week. Start over. You had 24 hours to bitch and complain about everything. Now it’s time to go back to work. Really, everybody needs to look themselves in the mirror and realize do your job and things will go right.”





Wildcat returns: The Wildcat formation made a return to the Dolphins offense Sunday against the Saints, and Gase said the one where it was used should have been more successful than it was. Jay Ajayi was stopped for no gain on the play after taking a direct shotgun snap, though the play was nullified by an illegal formation penalty on the Dolphins. “If we run that right, that’s a good play for us, but too many guys screwed up what we wanted to do,” Gase said. “It’s just listen in the huddle, hear the huddle call and line up right.”





Broadcast news: The CBS telecast of the Dolphins-Titans game Sunday will have Andrew Catalon doing play-by-play, James Lofton as the color analyst, and Chris Fischer providing sideline reports.





