Dolphins Got Moore Of The Same Against The Bills

’s second start at quarterback didn’t get off to a great start, but in the end he delivered enough big plays for the Dolphins.Coming off a four-touchdown performance against the New York Jets that earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, Moore passed for 233 yards and two scores to help the Dolphins defeat the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on Saturday.Moore was particularly impressive in the second half when he completed 11 of 16 passes for 176 yards and the two touchdowns — a 56-yard hook-up withand a 6-yard throw toBoth touchdowns came in the third quarter and twice gave the Dolphins a fourth-point lead.Moore was only 5-for-14 for 57 yards and halftime before he found his groove.“Early I didn’t get him in a very good rhythm,” Head Coach Adam Gase said. “It was a little spotty. When we were going into the wind, we kind of had our thought process how we wanted to handle that. We wanted to make sure we were smart, shorten the quarter as much as we could. We got in a good rhythm there a couple of series and let him go a little bit, throw the ball. My thought going into the game was making sure Jay (Ajayi) was in a great rhythm and stay with it. Matt, his job today was to really fill in the pieces and be great on third down and if we got in the red zone and had to throw it, we needed him to be accurate.”For his part, Moore was simply happy to contribute to the team’s ninth victory in 10 games and continue to enjoy the team’s remarkable ride following its 1-4 start this season.“It’s great, and I think guys can see at least these past couple of weeks, the changes, what we were and kind of what we’re trying to be or kind of morphing into,” Moore said. “It’s nothing crazy, but it’s just guys playing for each other, really straining out there and finish is a word that’s always used. Today is a perfect example of that.”