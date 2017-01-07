Dolphins Have 22nd Overall Selection In 2017 Draft

This will mark the second time in franchise history the Dolphins have had the 22nd overall selection, though they did not get to use it the first time.

After the results of the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, the Dolphins now know where they will select in the first round of the 2017 draft.



The Dolphins will have the 22nd overall selection and because they were the only team to lose in the wild-card round after finishing the regular season with a 10-6 record, they will keep that spot in every round of the draft.



Among the four teams that lost in the wild card round, the Detroit Lions will pick 21st by virtue of their 9-7 record, followed by the Dolphins, New York Giants (11-5) and Oakland Raiders (12-4).



This will mark the second time in franchise history the Dolphins have had the 22nd overall selection, though they did not get to use it the first time.



It still might have been one of the greatest uses of a draft choice in NFL history. On April 13, 1971, the Dolphins surrendered their 22nd overall pick in the 1971 draft to Baltimore as compensation for the signing of Head Coach Don Shula the previous offseason. The future Hall of Fame head coach would lead the Dolphins to two Super Bowl championships, the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972 and become the winningest coach in the history of the League. The Colts used that first-round pick to select running back Don McCauley, who went on to play 11 seasons (1971-81) for Baltimore.



The past five players selected with the 22nd overall pick were wide receiver Josh Doctson (taken by Washington in 2016); linebacker Bud Dupree (Pittsburgh, 2015); quarterback Johnny Manziel (Cleveland, 2014); cornerback Desmond Trufant (Atlanta, 2013); and quarterback Brandon Weeden (Cleveland, 2012).