Dolphins Hit The Links For 2nd Annual DCC Celebrity Golf Tournament

AVENTURA, Fla. — Past and present members of the Dolphins family gathered at the beautiful Turnberry Isle Resort and Golf Club on Friday morning for the second annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge Celebrity Golf Tournament, and the goal was to make it twice as successful as the inaugural edition.Turnberry Isle offered both of its courses for the event this year, which meant more golfers, more participants and hopefully more proceeds for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.The DCC Celebrity Golf Tournament came two months after the DCC bike ride and 5K run, all with the same goals of raising funds for the fight against cancer.“We’re in the wake of an amazing bike/walk/run,” said DCC VII Chairman Eric Feder. “Amazing turnout this year. We’ve raised a whole lot of money bringing awareness to cancer. We’ve very proud to say that every dollar that we raise today goes directly to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, which is pretty meaningful and it’s important that we support a world-class medical facility that’s right here in our backyard.“That’s the beauty of the Miami Dolphins. These guys give it all on the field and certainly do what they can off the field. They understand what a community is about and giving back and how important that is. It’s a true testament to what an amazing organization the Miami Dolphins are.”Among the current Dolphins players who were at Turnberry Isles on Friday morning wereand, as well as Head Coach Adam Gase. Also on hand were well-known Dolphins alums such as Dan Marino and Nat Moore.But there also were players from other pro sports teams in South Florida, namely Derek MacKenzie and Alex Petrovic from the Florida Panthers.“On a fan basis, a lot of us are Dolphins fans,” MacKenzie said. “They had a great season. I know some of the guys follow the Marlins as well. A lot of times our schedules collide, but when they don’t, I know the guys love taking opportunities like this. Just to be a part of something today with the Panthers and the Dolphins is definitely something pretty special.”For Petrovic, the cause is particularly significant after he revealed having a young cousin currently undergoing cancer treatment in Vancouver.Doughty also has been touched by cancer. He said his mother battled cancer for about a year and a half and was declared cancer-free a few weeks ago. A college friend at Western Kentucky also has battled cancer, though Doughty said the prognosis also looked good for him.“It’s something that I hold dear in my heart and something that I’m passionate about,” Doughty said about the fight against cancer. “Definitely have to support the cause for sure.”The golf tournament — which features contests for longest drive and closest to the hole, among other mini-competitions — was added to the annual DCC last year when the event went from being called the Dolphins Cycling Challenge to Dolphins Cancer Challenge.Long before the golfers began their round at 11 a.m., they began showing up to warm up on the driving range.The DCC has raised more than $16.5 million for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.“It’s amazing,” Matt Moore said. “The (Miami Dolphins) foundation does an unbelievable job, the organization, everything. Just to be out here, to be a part of something like this for something so great and worthy, it’s good to be a part of it.”Said Young: “It’s great. I know my family, along with a lot of people, have been affected by cancer positively and negatively in terms of we’ve been able to have some family members get through it and some that didn’t. My wife and I did the 5K earlier in the offseason. It’s wonderful to be able to support such a great cause.”