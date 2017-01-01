Dolphins Know It's Playoff Week

There definitely was a different vibe in the locker room at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University when Dolphins players showed up for work Monday.It’s playoff week.After 17 regular season weeks, the Dolphins are one of 12 teams left competing for the Super Bowl and every game from here on out is a one-and-done situation — win and advance, or lose and go home.“It’s a big deal,” cornerbacksaid. “This is what you live for. This is what you want to play for. When you were a little boy, this is what you used to watch in December and January. If you weren’t having important games in December and January, you weren’t relevant. We’re relevant. We’re going to go out and we’re going to go 1-0.”The Dolphins earned one of the 12 playoff spots by finishing with a 10-6 record. They will begin postseason play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 1 p.m. game at Heinz Field.“There are so many other teams that wish they were in our position,” safetysaid. “We earned the right with the victories we had to be here, so now it’s do or die.”McCain and Thomas are among the many players on the Dolphins roster without playoff experience, although Thomas was on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad when they went to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season.Another player going to the playoffs for the first time is five-year veteran, who joined the Dolphins in the offseason after spending four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.“I’ve got another week of football finally in my professional career,” Branch said. “I’m used to having exit meetings right now. For me it’s a blessing. I’m not going to take this moment for granted.”