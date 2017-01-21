Dolphins Look For Continued Draft Success At Senior Bowl

The NFL scouting season kicks up a notch this week when representatives from every team in the league converge on Mobile, Alabama, for the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl.A handful of postseason all-star games already have been played, including the East-West Shrine Game and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this past weekend, but the Senior Bowl stands out as the one that brings out the best senior prospects.The Dolphins contingent at the Senior Bowl this year will be led by Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum and General Manager Chris Grier. Ironically, Tannenbaum represented Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage when he worked as an agent before joining the Dolphins as a consultant in August 2014.The Dolphins have found prospects at the Senior Bowl in recent years. They drafted 2016 Senior Bowl participantlast year and 2015 Senior Bowl participantsand guard Jamil Douglas the year before.The list of participants in the game this year includes three players from national champion Clemson, including linebacker Ben Boulware, the Defensive MVP of the BCS title game. There are four players from runner-up Alabama, including O.J. Howard, largely considered the top tight end prospect in the 2017 draft.Like Alabama, the University of Miami will have four representatives at the 2017 Senior Bowl: G Danny Isidora, cornerback Corn Elder, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and punter Justin Vogel.Among the group of quarterbacks will be Iowa’s C.J. Beathard, the grandson of former Dolphins executive Bobby Beathard, who was instrumental in helping the Dolphins capture back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the 1970s.The list of players who accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl includes 10 players from smaller schools, FCS ranks or lower. Three of them come from the Division II ranks.The 2107 Senior Bowl players began arriving in Mobile on Sunday and the rest will come in Monday. Weigh-ins will take place Tuesday morning before the North and South teams begin three days of practice that afternoon. There will be a walk-through for each team Friday.For the second consecutive year, ESPN will be televising the North and South practices on Wednesday and Thursday on ESPNU. Senior Bowl practices also will be shown on NFL Network, which will televise the game live Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.