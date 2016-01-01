Dolphins Looking For Bigger And Better Things From Parker

The Dolphins just completed their first week of on-field work with the start of Phase Two of the offseason program, butstill managed to give his coaches an eyeful.The 2015 first-round pick has battled injuries during his first two seasons with the Dolphins, but Offensive Coordinator Clyde Christensen said Saturday that Parker looks like a different player now.“We’re kind of seeing what we were hoping to see and that’s, A, a healthy DeVante Parker,” Christensen said. “He is running probably better than I’ve seen him run since been I’ve here. And kind of a hungry DeVante Parker. I think he’s been around a lot more than last year. He is practicing hard. He’s kind of cued in on this thing, zeroed in. We are seeing him what we wanted to see out of him.”Parker had 56 catches for 744 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he again flashed the kind of skills that led to his status as the 14th overall selection in 2015 and that offer the hope of bigger and better things.Christensen says Parker has everything in place to become a big-time wide receiver.“We need him to be a big-play No. 1 receiver,” Christensen said. “That’s what he has the potential to be, that’s what he has to be and to play at a high level week after week after week after week in a consistent manner. It’s not easy to do, but he has the skills to do it, which not many guys do have, and now he’s applying himself. He’s always worked, but he struggled with that hamstring. He’s gotten himself healthy. I really think that maybe lifestyle, for lack of a better term, but just his routine is better.“Sometimes those young guys as they come into this thing, it takes them a while to fall into the routine of what it takes to put your body in position, in shape, sleep, eating, practicing, all those things, to be able to make it through a 16-game season, especially for a receiver where you are running so much. I think that probably all those things have gotten better for him. I think they’ll all combine to him having a great year this year. I really think he’ll have a great, big year, a gigantic year for us. And that would be huge. That takes a ton of pressure off. It helps with everything. It helps with the quarterback position, with your running game. It helps everything.”