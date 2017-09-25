Dolphins Make Reinstate Timmons

– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have reinstated linebacker. The team also waived linebackerTimmons joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Pittsburgh on March 10, 2017. He was suspended by the club on Sept. 19, 2017. Timmons is third in the NFL with 893 total tackles (616 solo) since 2009, his first full season as a starter in the league. He played 10 seasons with the Steelers (2007-16). Among linebackers in team history, Timmons is second in tackles (952), third in passes defensed (42) and fifth in interceptions (12). He was selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2014 season.March-Lillard was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Sept. 3, 2017 from Kansas City. He has played in two games with Miami this season and made one assisted special teams stop. March-Lillard appeared in five games for the Chiefs in 2016 and recorded 22 tackles (15 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 11, 2015.