Dolphins Open Preseason Schedule Against Atlanta

The Dolphins’ preseason schedule will have a different feel in 2017, both in terms of opponents and in terms of locations.



After opening the preseason with two road games the past four years, the Dolphins will start this summer with back-to-back games at Hard Rock Stadium. It will be the first time since 2009 the Dolphins will open their preseason schedule with two home games.



The two home opponents in the preseason will be the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. This will mark the first time the Dolphins will face the Ravens in the preseason.



The two road opponents this summer will be teams the Dolphins haven’t seen in the preseason in a long time — the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings. The Dolphins haven’t faced the Eagles in the preseason since 1990 and haven’t faced the Vikings since 2001.



The Dolphins will play at Philadelphia in Week 3 and at Minnesota in Week 4.



Exact dates and times of preseason games will be announced at a later date.



Dolphins’ 2017 preseason schedule



Week 1 (Aug. 10-14) – vs. ATLANTA

Week 2 (Aug. 17-21) – vs. BALTIMORE

Week 3 (Aug. 24-28) – at Philadelphia

Week 4 (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) — at Minnesota



WFOR-TV CBS4 will once again be the preseason television home of the Dolphins. All four games will be shown on the CBS affiliate in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market.



