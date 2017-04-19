Dolphins Open Season Against Bucs; Play Four Prime-Time Games

For the first time in 13 years, the Dolphins will have four prime-time games this season — two on Monday nights, one on Sunday night and one on Thursday night.
Furthermore, the Dolphins are scheduled to have a first in franchise history with three consecutive night games — Thursday, Oct. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 5 against the Raiders, and Monday, Nov. 13 against the Carolina Panthers.
The Dolphins have had back-to-back prime-time games 11 times through the years, the last time in 2013 when they faced Cincinnati on a Thursday night and Tampa Bay on a Monday night 11 days later. The Dolphins had two sets of consecutive night games in 2004, including one when a day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved from the afternoon because of the aftermath of Hurricane Jeanne.
The other prime-time game in 2017 is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11 against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins will begin the season at Hard Rock Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m., their first season opener at home since 2014. The Dolphins also will finish at home, against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 31.
This will mark the first time the Dolphins end a season against Buffalo since 2001, although that game was the one postponed in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The last season finale against Buffalo that was scheduled as such came in 1985 when the Dolphins won 28-0 at the Orange Bowl.
The Dolphins’ road game at Buffalo will come Dec. 17, marking the second time in franchise history and the first since 1968 they face the same team twice in their final three games. The Dolphins faced the New York Jets on the road Dec. 1 that year and ended the season against them at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 15.
The two games against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots also will come in a three-week span — Nov. 26 at Gillette Stadium and Dec. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium. As a result, four of the Dolphins’ last six games will be against either the Bills or Patriots.
The Dolphins will play their fourth regular season game in London when they face the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 1, but for the first time their bye will not come the following week. Instead, the Dolphins will be back at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 8 for a game against the Tennessee Titans.
The bye will come Nov. 19 in Week 11. That’s the latest bye the Dolphins have ever had, and only the third time the bye has come in November. It also happened in 2004 and 2007.
After the season opener against the Buccaneers, the team that will be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer, the Dolphins will face the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4:05 p.m. It will mark the fifth consecutive season the teams have faced each other and the third consecutive time the Dolphins are the road team — although this will mark the first visit to the Chargers’ temporary Los Angeles home, StubHub Center.
In Week 3, the Dolphins will face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, four weeks before they wrap up their home-and-home series at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 22 in Week 7.
Following the game against the Saints and Titans, the Dolphins will travel to Atlanta for their first game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 15.
The final month of the season will begin Dec. 3 with the Dolphins playing host to the Denver Broncos in a game that will pit Head Coach Adam Gase against the team for which he served as an assistant for six seasons.
Between the two games against Buffalo, the Dolphins will play their final road game Dec. 24 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins’ last December visit to Kansas City came in 2008 when they won 38-31 on their way to their AFC East title. That game was the coldest in franchise history, with a game-time temperature of 10 degrees.
DOLPHINS’ 2017 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
All times Eastern
Sunday, Sept. 10
TAMPA BAY
1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17
at L.A. Chargers
4:05 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
at N.Y. Jets
1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1
New Orleans (at London, England)
9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 8
TENNESSEE
1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 15
at Atlanta
1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22
N.Y. JETS
1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
at Baltimore
8:25 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5
OAKLAND
8:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 13
at Carolina
8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 19
Bye
Sunday, Nov. 26
at New England
1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 3
DENVER
1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 11
NEW ENGLAND
8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 17
at Buffalo
1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 24
at Kansas City
1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 31
BUFFALO
1 p.m.