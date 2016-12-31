Dolphins' Opponents Set For 2017 Season

The last remaining opponent was determined Sunday when the Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans to clinch second place in the AFC South.

Now that the standings have almost been finalized, the Dolphins know their complete list of opponents for the 2017 season.



The last remaining opponent was determined Sunday when the Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans to clinch second place in the AFC South. Tennessee thus will come to Hard Rock Stadium next season in a battle of 2016 second-place teams.



The Dolphins’ predetermined opponents at home for 2017 were the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the other three AFC East teams. As was announced weeks ago, the game against New Orleans will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, in either Week 3 or Week 4 next fall.



The Dolphins’ road schedule will include games against the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins will face Baltimore again by virtue of both teams finishing second in their division.



The Chargers have until Jan. 15 to exercise an option to move to Los Angeles next season, so the site of the Dolphins-Chargers matchup is still to be determined.