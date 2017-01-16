Dolphins Participate In MLK Day Events

Service projects included reconstructing the playground, painting school-wide murals, constructing and raising a Peace Pole and recreating the school garden.

The Miami Dolphins Foundation partnered with City Year Miami for a beautification project at Laura C. Saunders Elementary School in Homestead, Fla. More than 200 City Year AmeriCorps Members, City Year Miami Board of Directors and staff, Red Jacket Society Members, Miami Dolphins Special Teams volunteers powered by AARP Foundation, school and Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, corporate partners and community leaders came together to transform and renovate Laura C. Saunders Elementary School in honor of Dr. King’s legacy of service. Service projects included reconstructing the playground, painting school-wide murals, constructing and raising a Peace Pole and recreating the school garden. Lunch was provided by Papa John’s pizza, with product from Dade Paper and DynaServe and Waste Management providing supplies.



The Miami Dolphins Special Teams powered by AARP Foundation also partnered with YMCA South Florida to pack and sort food at the Pembroke Pines YMCA Family Center. The Miami Dolphins Foundation is a proud site sponsor of the event.