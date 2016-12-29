Dolphins-Patriots Friday Injury Reports

Quarterbackwas the only player ruled out for the game against the New England Patriots when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week.Running back(shoulder) and linebacker(knee) both were full participants in practice after being limited Thursday, and both were listed as questionable for the game. Also listed as questionable was defensive end(ankle), who also was a full participant Friday.Linebacker(knee) and cornerback(ankle) both were listed as doubtful after not practicing all week.New England ruled out two players Friday: wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle) and cornerback Cyrus Jones (knee).Another wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee) was listed as doubtful. He did not participate in practice all week.Four players, including QB Tom Brady (thigh), were listed as questionable. The others were TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee) and WR/ST Matthew Slater (foot). All four of them had limited participation in practice Friday.