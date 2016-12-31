Dolphins-Patriots Postgame Notes

• With today’s loss, the Dolphins are now 52-48 against the Patriots all-time in the regular season.• The Dolphins finish the season at 10-6 and as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The 10 wins are the most by the team since 2008 and the playoff berth is the team’s first since 2008. Miami earned the No. 6 seed in the AFC and will play next weekend at Pittsburgh, the No. 3 seed.• This is the 22nd time in team history that the Dolphins have won at least 10 regular season games in a season.• The Dolphins will play the following opponents in the 2017 season:Denver, Oakland, Tennessee, Tampa Bay, New Orleans*, New England, N.Y. Jets, BuffaloSan Diego, Kansas City, Baltimore, Atlanta, Carolina, New England, N.Y. Jets, Buffalo* game will be played at Wembley Stadium in London• The Dolphins finished their regular season with the following statistical leaders:Completion Percentage:– 67.1Passing Yards: Ryan Tannehill – 2,995Passer Rating: Ryan Tannehill – 93.5Rushing Yards:– 1,272Yards Per Carry: Jay Ajayi – 4.9Rushing TDs: Jay Ajayi – 8Receptions:– 94Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry – 1,136Receiving TDs:– 9Tackles:– 115Sacks:– 11.5Interceptions:– 4Forced Fumbles: Cameron Wake – 5Special Teams Tackles:– 19• RB Jay Ajayi moved into third place in Dolphins history in most rushing yards in a season with 1,272 yards this year. He passed RB Delvin Williams, who rushed for 1,258 yards in 1978.• RB Jay Ajayi rushed for 1,155 yards on 229 carries (5.0 avg.) and six touchdowns since Week 6. It is the most rushing yards by any NFL player since Week 6. Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard had 1,152 rushing yards between Weeks 6-17 (including his 135 rushing yards today).• WR Kenny Stills caught a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, his ninth touchdown reception of the year. His nine receiving touchdowns are tied for sixth in the NFL this season. His nine touchdown receptions are the second-most by a Dolphin in the past decade. WR Mike Wallace had 10 in 2014. It was also the 20th touchdown reception of Stills’ career.• Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill (19 TDs) and QB(8 TDs) have both thrown for 8-or-more touchdowns during the 2016 season. The only other times the Dolphins had two quarterbacks throw for 8-plus touchdowns in a season was 1993 when Scott Mitchell (12 TDs) and Dan Marino (8 TDs) and 1978 when Don Strock (12) and Bob Griese (11 TDs) accomplished the feat.• With nine receptions today, WR Jarvis Landry finished the regular season with 94 catches, the second-most in a season in Dolphins history. Landry also holds the team record, catching 110 passes in 2015. Landry’s 287 receptions in the past three years are the most by an NFL receiver in the first three seasons of his career. N.Y. Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. has 283 receptions in his first three seasons entering today’s games.• WR Jarvis Landry caught an 8-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first half for Miami’s first points of the day. The score was Landry’s fourth this season and the 13th of his career.• QB Matt Moore finished the regular season 55-of-87 (63.2 pct.) for 721 yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 105.6. He has taken every snap at quarterback for the Dolphins since entering the game in Week 14 vs. Arizona for an injured QB Ryan Tannehill.• In his last 12 starts (dating back to 2011), QB Matt Moore has now completed 194-of-314 passes (61.8 pct.) for 2,465 yards, 20 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a pass rating of 96.9.• DThad four tackles today, giving him 72 for the season. It extends his single-season career high, which he previously set this year.• LSextended his consecutive games played streak to 192, the longest in franchise history.• LS John Denney, LB, QB Matt Moore, DT Ndamukong Suh, S Michael Thomas and DE Cameron Wake served as today’s game captains.• The following players were inactive today: WR, TE, LB, TE, CB, QB Ryan Tannehill and DE• CB Tony Lippett – evaluated for a concussion (questionable), third quarter – returned• None