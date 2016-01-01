Dolphins-Patriots Thursday Injury Reports

The only change on the Dolphins injury report involved linebacker, who returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday.Paysinger (knee) was limited Thursday, as was running back(shoulder).Linebacker(knee), cornerback(ankle) and quarterback(knee) again did not practice Thursday; defensive end(ankle) was listed as a full participant for a second consecutive day.For New England, the biggest change involved quarterback Tom Brady, who was limited after not practicing Wednesday because of a knee injury.Cornerback Cyrus Jones (knee) did not practice after being limited Wednesday, and running back Dion Lewis was removed from the injury report after missing Wednesday with an illness.Wide receivers Danny Amendola (ankle) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) did not practice for a second consecutive day; TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), LB Don’t’a Hightower (knee) and WR/ST Matthew Slater (foot) again were limited.