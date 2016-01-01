Dolphins-Patriots Thursday Injury Reports

Paysinger (knee) was limited Thursday, as was running back
Linebacker
For New England, the biggest change involved quarterback Tom Brady, who was limited after not practicing Wednesday because of a knee injury.
Cornerback Cyrus Jones (knee) did not practice after being limited Wednesday, and running back Dion Lewis was removed from the injury report after missing Wednesday with an illness.
Wide receivers Danny Amendola (ankle) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) did not practice for a second consecutive day; TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), LB Don’t’a Hightower (knee) and WR/ST Matthew Slater (foot) again were limited.