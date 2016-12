Running backtook part in practice Wednesday, although he was limited by a shoulder injury.Four players did not practice — quarterback(knee), cornerback(ankle), linebacker(knee) and linebacker(knee).Defensive endwas listed as a full participant with an ankle injury.For New England, quarterback Tom Brady (thigh) headed a list of four players who did not practice. The others were WR Danny Amendola (ankle), RB Dion Lewis (illness) and WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee).Four others were limited: TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), LB Don’t’a Hightower (knee), CB Cyrus Jones (knee) and WR/ST Matthew Slater (foot).