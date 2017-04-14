Dolphins Players Get A Taste Of The Broadcasting Business

Dealing with radio and television reporters, anchormen and cameramen on a regular basis is part of life in the NFL, but a group of Dolphins players got the opportunity this past weekend to get a taste of life at a radio and TV station.andgot some insight into broadcasting Saturday when they visited TV station WFOR-TV (Channel 4) and radio station WQAM (560 AM).At both places, they spent time with former Dolphins tight end Jose Rose, now one of the most popular radio and television personalities in South Florida, as well as others who help put shows on the air.“The goal was to provide exposure to guys that are interested in the field that want to get some repetitions at TV and radio to have a thorough understanding of what it takes to be successful in this business,” said Kaleb Thornhill, Dolphins Director of Player Engagement. “I think it helps in a multitude of aspects with their current profession and when they’re doing interviews, but also they’re building relationships with our current TV stations and radio that are very powerful that can really pay dividends down the road.“It’s about gaining exposure to things they never have before and I think it gives a great opportunity for our guys to consistently grow every offseason, which we are all about in player engagement and leave them in a better place than when they came in.”The four players spent time with Rose and WQAM and CBS4 producers to learn about pre-show preparation and post-show recaps, got a behind-the-scenes look at producing a show, and even did simulated radio and television broadcasts.“It was a great experience, especially going to the TV station,” Aikens said. “I felt comfortable in front of a camera. Even the radio station, we came here and did a simulation show, which is a little tougher because there’s a lot of nonstop talk. You don’t have a teleprompter or anything, but at the same time I feel like I learned a lot. I could see myself doing either field, if not both.”The event — you could call it a broadcast boot camp — was just the latest in a series of experiences the Dolphins department of player engagement has been offering to the players with the goal of preparing them for life after football.The highlight of the offseason clearly was the inaugural Dolphins Business Combine in New York the first week of March, but the Dolphins haven’t stopped since.“It’s very important because the NFL stands for ‘Not For Long,’ ” Aikens said. “You have to have a secondary plan and this is something I could see myself doing outside of football or after football. I’m just preparing for later on in life.”While the players enjoyed their experience at the radio and TV stations, they also were serious about making the most of it and applying the same type of work ethic they do in their regular jobs with the Dolphins.“They love looking at themselves and seeing what they did right or wrong,” Thornhill said. “Just like they do on the field, they’re watching film, they’re correcting themselves and they’re getting better. It was fun to watch the confidence just grow as they got repetitions on the TV reading off a teleprompter to the radio, where you kind of have to be on your feet and you have to have a good knowledge base of the whole sports realm.“It was fun just watching them just really take this role on and soak in the experience and just realize that, heck, this is just six hours, imagine what we can do in the offseason when you have a little bit more time.”