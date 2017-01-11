Dolphins Promote Burke To Defensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins today announced that Matt Burke has been promoted to defensive coordinator.Burke served as the team’s linebackers coach during the 2016 season. Under his guidance, linebackerfinished ninth in the AFC with 115 tackles (69 solo) and made many big plays that helped the Dolphins late in games. Alonso intercepted a pass and returned it for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:01 remaining to defeat San Diego in Week 10. He also assisted on a stop of 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the 2-yard line on the game’s final play to defeat San Francisco in Week 12.Burke has eight years of NFL experience coaching linebackers, having served as the linebackers coach in Cincinnati (2014-15) and Detroit (2009-13). Previously he spent five seasons with Tennessee, where he served as an administrative assistant (2004-05) and defensive assistant/quality control coach (2006-08). In 2015, he helped the Bengals post the second-best scoring defense (17.4 points per game) in the NFL and force 28 turnovers, tied for sixth in the league. Burke also spent time coaching at Harvard (2003), Boston College (2002-03) and Bridgton Academy (1998-99) in Maine.