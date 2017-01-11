Dolphins Promote Burke To Defensive Coordinator

Burke served as the team’s linebackers coach during the 2016 season. Under his guidance, linebacker
Burke has eight years of NFL experience coaching linebackers, having served as the linebackers coach in Cincinnati (2014-15) and Detroit (2009-13). Previously he spent five seasons with Tennessee, where he served as an administrative assistant (2004-05) and defensive assistant/quality control coach (2006-08). In 2015, he helped the Bengals post the second-best scoring defense (17.4 points per game) in the NFL and force 28 turnovers, tied for sixth in the league. Burke also spent time coaching at Harvard (2003), Boston College (2002-03) and Bridgton Academy (1998-99) in Maine.