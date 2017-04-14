Dolphins Return Home For Start Of Offseason Program

For the first time since their memorable 2016 season ended, Dolphins players reconvened Monday at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University for the start of the voluntary offseason program.and their teammates began arriving at team headquarters in Davie early in the morning to begin nine weeks of work that will be followed by some down time before the start of training camp in July.Along with players reuniting or meeting new teammates, Monday consisted mostly of running and lifting. That will be the case for the first two weeks of the offseason program, also known as Phase One.For Head Coach Adam Gase, it was a chance to deliver his message and expectations to his players, old and new.“That first meeting that we had to be able to stand in front of those guys and kind of see all the guys that are back and some of the new faces that we’ve added, trying to get used to where everybody is sitting in the meeting room was that first step,” Gase said. “Going through just a couple of the things that we wanted to talk about as far as what we want to accomplish here in this first phase.”Phase Two makes up the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a “separates” basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.In addition, the Dolphins will have OTA offseason workouts May 23-25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8; and finally a mandatory minicamp June 13-15.For Gase, the offseason program represents an opportunity for his players to start getting better to be ready to hit the ground running when the 2017 regular season kicks off.“I want our team to just understand that we’re starting over, we’re 0-0,” he said. “The last thing we can do is just rest on last year. It’s basically dead and gone and we’re moving forward. And our job is to get better every day and it started today for us. Bring your A game every day, make sure that you’re learning from every experience that you have, whether it be in a meeting or on the field or through a workout and find ways to improve. Don’t be complacent on what has happened in the past because at the end of the day we’re being evaluated on this season.”