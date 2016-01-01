Dolphins Select Davon Godchaux In Fifth Round

Davon Godchaux showed some impressive pass-rushing ability from the defensive tackle position during his time at LSU, and he’s hoping to do more of the same in the NFL as a member of the Miami Dolphins.Godchaux said he patterned his game after two of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in the NFL, and one of them is now a teammate —“Kind of guys like Ndamukong Suh, Gerald McCoy, guys who are inside who I can model (my game) after,” Godchaux said. “I’m excited to be going to Miami getting to work with Ndamukong Suh, arguably one of the best inside defensive tackles. It’s going to be a very humbling experience.“I’m very surprised to be taken by the Dolphins. They called me a couple of times, but I didn’t know that they were going to pick me. I thought I was going to be going somewhere north, but I’m so very excited to be a Miami Dolphin, to learn from guys like Ndamukong Suh and other guys. I’m just ready to put my head down and get to work.”Godchaux, who entered the 2017 draft as an underclassman, said he thought he was going to get drafted Friday night.But he said he was happy with how things turned out in the end.“The Miami Dolphins got a steal,” Godchaux said. “I was kind of disappointed I was taken in day three, but it worked out for the best. I’m a Miami Dolphin.”