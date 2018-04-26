Dolphins Select Jerome Baker In Third Round

The Dolphins went back to defense in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, selecting linebacker Jerome Baker from Ohio State with the 73rd overall selection.In his Ohio State biography, he’s called “Big-play maker Jerome Baker.” He appeared in 33 games at Ohio State with 25 starts and led the Buckeyes in tackles last season with 72.Baker had a career-high 16 tackles in the 2017 Big Ten championship game victory against Wisconsin. That came after he had a pick against Michigan in November and had a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown against Oklahoma early in the second.He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in both 2016 and 2017.Baker had 3.5 sacks each of the past two seasons, and had two fumble recoveries in 2017.An outside linebacker listed at 6-1, 229 pounds, Baker entered the draft as an underclassman.General Manager Chris Grier said the selection of Baker addressed the Dolphins’ desire to add speed on defense.“He’s just very athletic, first of all,” Grier said. “He adds speed. It was a big priority on defense to get faster.”Baker will be reunited in Miami with former Ohio State teammate, who the Dolphins drafted in the second round last year.How Baker will be used will be something for the coaches to decide, Grier said, but Baker is confident he can contribute pretty quickly.“I expect to come in and make an impact,” Baker said. “You’re going to see a dynamic player.”