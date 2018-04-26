Dolphins Select Mike Gesicki In Second Round

The Dolphins turned to offense with their second-round pick, taking Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki with the 42nd overall selection.Gesicki turned in a fabulous performance at the 2018 combine following a stellar career at Penn State. He set a school record for tight ends with 129 receptions, tying the single-season record with 48 before breaking it with 57 last season.Gesicki earned second-team All-American honors by The Sporting News in 2017 and first-team All-Big Ten accolades last season when he set a Penn State record for tight ends with nine touchdown catches.“He’s got a unique skill set,” General Manager Chris Grier said. “He’s big, he’s long, he’s fast, high-points the ball really well.”Gesicki, who was among the Dolphins’ 30 pre-draft visits, was the second tight end selected in the 2018 draft.His selection followed that of defensive back, and the two happened to train together in Pensacola in preparation for the draft.“It’s one of the most exciting moments in my life,” Gesicki said. “I know I’m exactly where I belong.”Gesicki appeared in 13 games with one start as a true freshman in 2015 after being one of the most highly touted tight end recruits out of Southern Regional High School in New Jersey.Gesicki joins a Dolphins tight end group that includesand newly signedThis marks the first time the Dolphins have selected a tight end as early as the second round since 1976 when they took Loaird McCreary from Tennessee State. The Dolphins have never picked a tight end in the first round.“Addressing that position and adding some competition was important,” Grier said. “It’s a matchup league. He’s got a unique skill set that not many people at this position have.”