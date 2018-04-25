Dolphins Select Minkah Fitzpatrick In First Round

The Dolphins bolstered their secondary in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft when they selected Minkah Fitzpatrick from the University of Alabama.A two-time All-American selection at Alabama, Fitzpatrick played pretty much every position in the secondary during his three college seasons, though General Manager Chris Grier said the Dolphins drafted him to play safety.Fitzpatrick joins a group of Dolphins safeties that includes two-time Pro Bowl selectionas well as“He’s like a Swiss army knife,” Grier said. “He does a lot of things really well. He gives the defense the chance to be flexible.”Fitzpatrick played 42 games in three seasons at Alabama, finishing with 171 tackles with nine interceptions and a school-record four pick-sixes — two in 2015 and two in 2016. He also had 24 passes defensed at Alabama and two forced fumbles.He made an impact right away at Alabama in 2015 when he was a Sporting News Freshman All-American after finishing with two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns.Fitzpatrick had six picks as a sophomore in 2016 and one more in 2017.“He was a target player,” Grier said. “He’s a unique kid. Unbelievably smart, loves football. He’s one of Nick Saban’s favorite players.”Fitzpatrick played a big role in Alabama’s success the past three seasons. The Crimson Tide won two BCS titles and two SEC titles during that span, and reached the BCS title game in 2016.Fitzpatrick wore a white suit at the draft at AT&T Stadium on Thursday and had three championship rings on his fingers, two on his left hand and one on his right hand.“I gotta fill the rest of them,” he said when asked about the rings. “I’m trying to fill the rest of those fingers up.”