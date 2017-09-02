Dolphins Sign 8 To Practice Squad

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they signed eight players to the team’s practice squad: quarterback Brandon Doughty, tight end Thomas Duarte, tackle Sean Hickey, wide receiver Malcolm Lewis, cornerback Jordan Lucas, defensive end Cameron Malveaux, wide receiver Drew Morgan and running back De’Veon Smith.



Doughty was inactive for one game in 2016 with Miami and spent the remainder of the season on the team’s practice squad. He has not appeared in an NFL game. Doughty was a seventh-round selection (223rd overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft.



Duarte appeared in one game for Miami in 2016. He was inactive for eight contests and spent the rest of the year on the team’s practice squad. Duarte was a seventh-round pick (231st overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft.



Hickey signed with Miami on Aug. 15, 2017 after spending several stints on Minnesota’s practice squad in 2016. He also spent time with the N.Y. Jets (2016), New England (2015) and New Orleans (2015) but has not appeared in an NFL game.



Lewis signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017. He played five seasons (2012-16) at Miami (Fla.), appearing in 50 career games with 15 starts and totaling 62 receptions for 649 yards (10.5 avg.) and three touchdowns.



Lucas played in eight games for the Dolphins in 2016 and recorded two special teams tackles. He also appeared in the team’s AFC Wild Card playoff game at Pittsburgh. Lucas originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (204th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft.



Malveaux signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017. He played four years (2013-16) at the University of Houston where he appeared in 52 games with 27 starts and recorded 81 tackles (44 solo), four sacks, five passes defensed and three fumble recoveries.



Morgan signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017. He was a four-year letterman (2013-16) at Arkansas where he played in 49 games with 19 starts and totaled 138 receptions for 1,763 yards (12.8 avg.) and 14 touchdowns.



Smith signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017. He was a four-year letterman (2013-16) at Michigan where he played in 49 games with 26 starts and recorded 495 carries for 2,235 yards (4.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns.