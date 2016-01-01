Dolphins-Steelers Friday Injury Reports

The big news on the injury report Friday was the return to practice of quarterback, although he was the Dolphins player ruled out for the playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.Cornerbackwas listed as doubtful after not practicing all week because of the ankle injury he sustained in the game against the New York Jets on Dec. 17.The other four players on the Dolphins injury report were listed as questionable: LB(knee), CB(thigh), S(chest) and C/G(knee).Rambo and Jenkins both were limited Friday, while Lippett and Urbik were full participants in practice.Pittsburgh ruled out two players: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle) and DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle).Three others were listed as questionable, including starting tight end Ladarius Green (concussion), who did not practice Friday after being a full participant the previous two days. Also listed as questionable were S Robert Golden (ankle) and LB Vince Williams (shoulder).The other five players on the Steelers injury report Thursday were erased from the list Friday, indicating they will play: WR Sammie Coates, CB Justin Gilbert, TE Xavier Grimble, DE Johnny Maxey and DE Stephon Tuitt.