Dolphins-Steelers Thursday Injury Reports

Dolphins safetypracticed on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out the previous day.Rambo is nursing a chest injury.Linebacker, who missed the past two games because of a knee injury, practiced on a limited basis for a second consecutive day.Quarterback(knee) and cornerback(ankle) did not practice again.Cornerback(thigh) and center/guard(knee) again were listed as full participants.Pittsburgh had two changes on its injury report — running back DeAngelo Williams was removed from the report after missing Wednesday for non-injury reasons, and safety Robert Golden (ankle) was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday.Three players sat out practice for a second consecutive day: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle), and LB Vince Williams (shoulder).Starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee) was one of five players listed as a full participant for a second consecutive day, along with WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), CB Justin Gilbert (shoulder), TE Ladarius Green (concussion) and TE Xavier Grimble (ribs).