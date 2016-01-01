Up Next
Dolphins-Steelers Thursday Injury Reports

Posted 35 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Rambo (chest) practiced on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out the previous day.

Dolphins safety Bacarri Rambo practiced on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out the previous day.

Rambo is nursing a chest injury.

Linebacker Jelani Jenkins, who missed the past two games because of a knee injury, practiced on a limited basis for a second consecutive day.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee) and cornerback Byron Maxwell (ankle) did not practice again.

Cornerback Tony Lippett (thigh) and center/guard Kraig Urbik (knee) again were listed as full participants.

Pittsburgh had two changes on its injury report — running back DeAngelo Williams was removed from the report after missing Wednesday for non-injury reasons, and safety Robert Golden (ankle) was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday.

Three players sat out practice for a second consecutive day: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle), and LB Vince Williams (shoulder).

Starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee) was one of five players listed as a full participant for a second consecutive day, along with WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), CB Justin Gilbert (shoulder), TE Ladarius Green (concussion) and TE Xavier Grimble (ribs).
