Dolphins-Steelers Wednesday Injury Reports

Posted 2 hours ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Cornerback Tony Lippett (thigh) and center/guard Kraig Urbik (knee) both were listed as full participants.

Linebacker Jelani Jenkins, who missed the past two games because of a knee injury, returned to practice Wednesday.

Jenkins was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins’ first injury report of the week.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), safety Bacarri Rambo (chest) and cornerback Byron Maxwell (ankle) did not practice.

Cornerback Tony Lippett (thigh) and center/guard Kraig Urbik (knee) both were listed as full participants.

Pittsburgh had five players sit out practice: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), S Robert Golden (ankle), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle), RB DeAngelo Williams (not injury related) and LB Vince Williams (shoulder).

Starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee) was one of five players listed as a full participant. The others were WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), CB Justin Gilbert (shoulder), TE Ladarius Green (concussion) and TE Xavier Grimble (ribs).
