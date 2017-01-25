Dolphins Still Thrilled With Tunsil Selection

As the Dolphins spend this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, scouting players they could end up taking in the 2017 NFL draft, they can only wonder whether they’ll encounter a similar draft-day situation to what happened last spring.One thing is certain, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum wants to make sure the Dolphins are in position to benefit again if a player likeunexpectedly falls in the first round.“It’s really important when you get to the draft that you can line up and play a game,” Tannenbaum said. “Again, you’re not going to have a perfect roster going into the draft, but we want to go into the draft and operate form a position of strength. So when Laremy Tunsil falls unexpectedly, you can go ahead and take the best player and we’re not sitting there, saying, we’ve got to get a starter with our first pick. We want to give ourselves as much flexibility as possible by the time we get to the draft.”After trading down from eighth to 13th in the first round to acquireandfrom the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins were pleasantly surprised to see Tunsil still available at that spot.A year later, their feelings about Tunsil haven’t changed.The former University of Mississippi left tackle made the switch to left guard as a rookie because of the presence of two-time Pro Bowl selectionand played well enough to earn NFL All-Rookie honors from the Professional Football Writers of America.Tunsil started 14 games for the Dolphins in 2016, including two at left tackle when Albert was sidelined by injuries. Tunsil was drafted with the idea he would be the team’s left tackle of the future, although it remains to be seen when that time will arrive.What is clear is that Tunsil again should play a key role for the Dolphins in 2017.“We’re thrilled that we have him,” Tannenbaum said. “We have that flexibility. We have to assess a few other variables obviously, but the fact that Laremy had so many plays, so many games all under his belt is great. He played in the SEC at a high level at left tackle, so the fact that he has that ability gives us a lot of comfort.”