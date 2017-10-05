Dolphins-Titans Friday Injury Report

The Dolphins very well might have every player on their 53-man roster available Sunday when the face the Tennessee Titans, based on the final injury report of the week.Not one player on the injury report was listed as worse than questionable Friday and everybody was listed as a full participant in practice.

That includes defensive tackle, who has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, and cornerback, who sustained a shoulder injury late in the game against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.Also listed as questionable were DE(shoulder), LB(shoulder) and CB(hamstring/foot).

As has been customary,anddid not have game status designations after sitting out practice Thursday. Both will play against the Titans.