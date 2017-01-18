Dolphins To Battle Saints In London On Oct. 1

The Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 in Week 4 of the 2017 season.

The date of the Dolphins game in London next season has been finalized.



This continues a pattern for the Dolphins, whose previous two games in London also took place in Week 4. The Dolphins defeated the Oakland Raiders in 2014 before losing against the New York Jets in 2015.



The Dolphins’ other regular season game in London was a Week 8 battle against the New York Giants in the 2007 season. That was the first-ever NFL regular season game played overseas.



The London game against the Saints first was announced Oct. 30 and came as a result of South Florida being awarded the 2020 Super Bowl. The NFL announced Dec. 13 the Dolphins-Saints game would be either Week 3 or Week 4.



The Week 3 game in London, scheduled for Sept. 24, now will feature the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.