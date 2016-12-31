Dolphins To Battle Steelers On Sunday At 1:00 P.M.

The NFL announced the schedule for the first two rounds of the playoffs near the end of the Sunday night game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

The Dolphins’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field will take place Sunday at 1:05 p.m.



The Dolphins-Steelers game will precede the NFC matchup between the Packers and New York Giants at Lambeau Field at 4:40 p.m. ET.



If the Dolphins beat the Steelers on Sunday, they will face the New England Patriots in the divisional round and that game at Gillette Stadium would be played Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET.



The playoffs begin Saturday with the game between Oakland and Houston at 4:35 p.m., followed by Detroit at Seattle at 8:15 p.m.