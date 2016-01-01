Dolphins Wrap Up Draft, Select Armstrong, Poling & Sanders

The Dolphins wrapped up their 2018 draft Saturday by selecting linebackerand kickerwith their two selections in the seventh round.Those two followed the sixth-round selection of cornerbackfrom the University of Southern Mississippi.Sanders, from New Mexico, was the second kicker selected in the 2018 draft. He made 25 of 35 field goals for UNM, including 12-of-13 in 2016 when he earned All-Mountain West Conference honorable mention.Sanders was among the Dolphins’ 30 non-local pre-draft visits and was heavily scouted by Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Assistant Special Teams Coach Marwan Maalouf.In addition to the field goals, Sanders made 111 of 112 extra points at UNM, his only miss coming in 2016.Last season, he kicked a 53-yard game-winning field goal in a 16-13 victory against Tulsa.Poling was a four-year starter at Ohio and became the school’s all-time leader in tackles and tackles for loss. He earned first-team All-MAC honors each of the past two seasons.Poling didn’t hesitate when asked what NFL player he likes to emulate.“I really like Luke Kuechly,” he said of the Carolina Panthers linebacker. “He’s a good guy, plays smart, plays fast.”Armstrong was a Conference USA honorable mention in 2017 despite missing three games after finishing with six passes defensed and two interceptions.Armstrong played in 44 games for Southern Miss, including nine as a freshman in 2014.In a conference call with South Florida media, Armstrong compared himself in style to former Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Brent Grimes.Armstrong was born in Inglewood, Calif., but moved to Mississippi with his family after his grandfather became ill and then he wanted to stay close to home when it came time to choosing a college.Armstrong, who will joinas defensive backs selected in the 2018 NFL draft, was selected with the 209th pick, obtained from the Los Angeles Rams in the March trade involving defensive end