Doughty Has First-Hand Knowledge Of Lamp

Several college prospects have been mentioned as possible first-round selections for the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL draft, among them Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp.Quarterbackhas no problem admitting that scenario playing out would make him very happy.See, Doughty and Lamp weren’t only college teammates, they have become good friends. Lamp, in fact, was in Doughty’s wedding last year.“That would be cool,” Doughty said. “It would be cool for me and my wife. His girlfriend is actually my wife’s best friend. So she’d have a little companion. They actually met at my wedding, which was kind of cool. Yeah, it would be cool. The guy is a hard worker. There’s 32 teams, so who knows what’s going to happen on draft day.”Doughty’s endorsement of Lamp goes beyond friendship, though. He has seen first-hand what kind of prospect Lamp represents.Doughty became a record-setting quarterback at WKU — he set 37 records, including single-game, season and career — before the Dolphins selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 draft and was the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015. Joining him on the All-Conference team both seasons was Lamp.Probably not surprisingly, Doughty said his teammates have been asking quite a bit of questions about Lamp.“Yeah, everybody asks me about Forrest Lamp,” Doughty said. “He’s a good player. Of course I’d put my neck out for Forrest. He’s a good person, good player, and I think he’d really help our team. Hopefully on draft day we get him; if not, it is what it is.”